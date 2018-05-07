Supervisor Candland Schedules Education Forum, Superintendent Declines Invitation

Submitted by Gainesville Supervisor Peter Candland

Dear Friends:

I hope you will attend a very important Public Forum on the current state of our education system in Prince William County on May 14*, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at Ronald Reagan Middle School.

The recent controversy at Ronald Reagan Middle School, which has called into question the actions of the Superintendent and his staff, has exposed a systemic problem that permeates across the county.

This meeting will be an important opportunity for the Reagan Middle School community and every citizen in the county who wants to improve the quality of education to demand from the school administration more transparency and accountability.

I will be hosting this Public Forum to allow teachers, parents, and students the chance to express their concerns and discuss much needed reforms in our educational system.

Not surprisingly, Dr. (Steven) Walts has refused to attend this Public Forum.

When called to account for the blame-shifting allegations made by the school administration, Dr. Walts claimed that his attorney had advised him not to participate in hearing from citizens because it involves a personnel matter.

Respectfully, this is nonsense.

The issue that needs to be addressed is the conduct of Superintendent Walts’ administration in creating a culture that led to the intolerable conditions at Reagan and, based on numerous reports I have received, at other schools across the county. The teachers and parents in the Reagan community are the victims of this culture, not the cause of the systemic problem for which Dr. Walts is now attempting to escape accountability.

Dr. Walts is paid more than $400,000 a year, a compensation package that is among the highest in Virginia for school superintendents. For that, we have a right to expect a greater level of performance, transparency, and accountability than is being shown at present.

It is my understanding that Dr. Walts’ annual performance review will be evaluated on May 23 by the School Board. I hope you will join me on May 10 so that we can discuss his performance and provide recommendations to help the School Board in its review of Dr. Walts’ contract.

Because many Prince William County teachers are concerned about retribution from the school administration, I will be holding a closed-door meeting before the Public Forum from 6:30pm to 7:30pm on May 10 to hear their personal accounts. All teachers and staff are invited. However, this session is closed to the media and the general public.

I hope each of you will join us in raising your voice in support of our teachers and parents all over Prince William County.

Sincerely,



Pete Candland, Supervisor

Gainesville Magisterial District

*Please note: May 14 is the new revised date. Supervisor Candland’s office originally advertised May 10, which had to be rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict at the school.

Read about Candland’s call for the educational forum and invitation to Dr. Walts.

Bristow Beat will be reaching out to schools for a response.

Supervisor Candland is a member of the Republican Party.

The message in this letter only represents the views of its author, not Bristow Beat LLC nor its sponsors.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.