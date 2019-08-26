VDOT: Lane, Traffic Closures I-66 Outside the Beltway, Week of Aug. 25

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app. ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE I-66 East and West from Route 29 to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) Monday, August 26, through Thursday, August 29: 11 a.m. to noon Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic for blasting operations on I-66 East and West between University Boulevard and Route 234 (Prince William Parkway). Stoppages will also occur on northbound Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) just north of the exit to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-66 East. University Boulevard from Route 29 to I-66 Beginning 9 a.m. Monday, August 26, through noon on Friday, August 30 The right lane will be closed on southbound University Boulevard from Route 29 to I-66 for crews to install curbs and gutters and pave the entrance to the new University Boulevard (Gainesville) Park and Ride Lot. ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE Compton Road at I-66 Sunday, August 25, through Thursday, August 29: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Occasional 20-minute stoppages on Compton Road under I-66 as crews expand the existing bridge structure to accommodate the new lanes overhead on I-66. I-66 East from Compton Road to Route 28 Thursday, August 29: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three right lanes will be closed on I-66 East for crews to pour concrete. Drivers should expect up to 20-minute stoppages and slowdowns along eastbound I-66. ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA No significant traffic impacts scheduled. I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road Ramp from I-495 North Express Lanes to I-66 West Sunday, August 25, through Thursday, August 29: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes will be closed on I-66 West for new Gallows Road bridge construction in the center median. The ramp from the northbound I-495 Express Lanes to I-66 West will be closed nightly. Northbound I-495 Express Lane traffic will be detoured to I-66 East to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, make a left at the traffic signal, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West.