Adele Jackson Announces her Candidacy to Be Brentsville School Board Member

NOKESVILLE, Virginia, July 1, 2019 – Adele Jackson has recently announced her candidacy for the Prince William County School Board – Brentsville District.

Friends and neighbors helped Jackson go door to door to collect over 200 signatures for her name to be included on the November 2019 election ballot.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend Adele’s family-friendly campaign kickoff party on July 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Hector’s of Nokesville. At the event, Adele will share her vision for PWC Schools and take input from the community. Honored guest, PWC School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef will also be there to show support for Brentsville’s future school board representative.

Adele resigned from her position as a Special Education Teacher with Prince William County Schools as of June 2019 so that she can fully dedicate her time to earning the community’s support as the best choice for the Brentsville School Board position. During her 14-year career as a teacher, Adele gained valuable insight into our public school system.

Born and raised in Virginia, Adele was inspired to run for office because of her first-hand knowledge of the challenges that face PWC students, teachers, and families. As a problem-solver by nature, Adele views these challenges as opportunities to improve our schools for all stakeholders in the region.

Adele’s personal experience as a former public school student with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) and a parent of young twin boys has encouraged her to pursue the school board position as a first-time candidate. Her goals are simple: to make sure our children get the best education possible, to properly value our teachers and staff, and to support all PWC families. Adele believes that all of our children should have access to an excellent education no matter their ability, country of origin, background, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or zip code.

Adele will work hard to put PWCS in a position to recruit, train, compensate, and retain top-notch educators by fully funding our schools and using our resources equitably. As an advocate, Adele’s mission is to listen to the concerns of all PWC families and ensure that PWCS meets and exceeds the needs of all students. As the next PWC School Board member representing Brentsville, Adele is ready to advocate for all students, teachers and staff, and families.

Adele looks forward to gathering input from our community as she steps out of the classroom and into the role as candidate for PWC School Board. She understands that being a leader means being a public servant. Adele will be connecting with the community this summer by meeting with neighbors across Brentsville on front porches as she knocks on doors introducing herself and at small gatherings.

Prince William County School Board Elections will be held on November 5, 2019, together with other state and local elections.

Learn more about Adele Jackson’s campaign for school board at www.adeleforschoolboard.com, on Facebook @adeleforschoolboard, and on Twitter @adele4schoolbrd.

