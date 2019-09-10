Ashburn Man Arrested for Sexual Assault at Gainesville Residence

Detectives with the Prince William County Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a sexual assault reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Gainesville area of Prince William County, May 11 between 6 and 8:30 a.m.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, reported to police that while visiting the Gainesville residence she was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by an acquaintance, identified as Kevin Lee George.

The victim left the residence after the altercation and eventually reported the incident to police.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused.

On Sept. 8, Virginia State Police took the accused into custody without incident in Arlington County.

Police charged Kevin Lee George, 60, of Shehawken Terrace in Ashburn with 3 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 3 counts of object sexual penetration.

His court date is pending. He is awaiting transportation.

