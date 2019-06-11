Del. Lee Carter Wins Democratic Primary for Va 50th District

Virginia’s 50th District Delegate incumbent, Lee Carter, won the Democratic nomination in the June 11 Virginia Primary.

Del. Carter won against Manassas council member Mark. D. Wolfe 1,440 to 1,055.

As the delegate from the 50th District, he represents residents of Bristow and the City of Manassas in the house of Delegates of the Virginia General Assembly. Carter is serving his first term in that office.

He will go on to be the Democrats candidate on Nov. 5, 2019 and face Republican candidate Ian Lovejoy.

In 2017, Carter won against long-serving Virginia delegate Jackson Miller (R-50th). Miller had served as the Majority Whip in the House of the Virginia General Assembly.

Carter has described himself as a Democratic Socialist in the style of Bernie Sanders.

The expansion of Medicaid has been his key issue.

Member House of Delegates (050)Results by Locality

17 precincts of 17 (100.00%) reporting Candidate Votes Percent 1,055 42.28% 1,440 57.72% Carter, largely a newcomer to politics, is an IT specialist who lives in the City of Manassas. Lee served five years of service in the United States Marine Corps. Before running for office, he worked as a community activist in Manassas, focusing on affordable housing and worker protection. He ran on a progressive platform and advocated for Virginia to adopt a single-payer health insurance model. A key issue to Carter’s campaign was Medicaid expansion. In addition to expanding Medicaid in Virginia; Carter supports: abortion rights, equitable pay for women;

in education- raising pay for teachers, reduction in standardized testing, opposes privatization of public education;

stopping the “criminalizing poverty” and abolishing for-profit prisons;

the expansion of public transportation, opposing new tolls;

limiting corporate interests in politics;

affordable housing;

opposing the fossil-fuel industry, invest in green energy;

expansion of voting rights and ranked choice voting;

unions; family leave, sick leave, raising the minimum wage for workers;

protections for LGBTQ people. Carter ran for office after a work accident left him without compensation.

