Free COVID-19 Testing in Prince William Health District Offered until Oct. 31

Coronavirus image courtesy of Prince William Department of Health
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA –Free COVID-19 Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations.
Friday, October 23, 2020
Splashdown Water Park
Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd. Manassas, VA 20109
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 5:30 PM | Be in Line By 6:45 p.m.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Metz Middle School
Start Time 8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 11:30 a.m.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Monday, October 26, 2020
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 10:30 a.m.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Metz Middle School
Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Splashdown Water Park
Start Time 5:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 7 p.m.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
James S. Long Regional Park
Start Time 8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 10:30 a.m.
4603 James Madison Hwy.
Haymarket, VA 20169
Cloverdale Park
Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Wednesday, October 28
2020 Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility
Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.
3800 Graham Park Rd.
Triangle, VA 22172
Metz Middle School
Start Time 5:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 7 p.m.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Cloverdale Park Start Time
8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 10:30 a.m.
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line by 3:30 p.m.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Friday, October 30, 2020
Splashdown Water Park
Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 5:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 7 p.m.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Saturday, October 31
2020 Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility
Start Time 8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 11:30 a.m.
3800 Graham Park Rd.
Triangle, VA 22172
More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.