Free COVID-19 Testing in Prince William Health District Offered until Oct. 31

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA –Free COVID-19 Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.

Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations.

Friday, October 23, 2020

Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd. Manassas, VA 20109

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 5:30 PM | Be in Line By 6:45 p.m.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Metz Middle School

Start Time 8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 11:30 a.m.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Monday, October 26, 2020

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 10:30 a.m.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Metz Middle School

Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 5:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 7 p.m.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

James S. Long Regional Park

Start Time 8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 10:30 a.m.

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169

Cloverdale Park

Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Wednesday, October 28

2020 Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility

Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.

3800 Graham Park Rd.

Triangle, VA 22172

Metz Middle School

Start Time 5:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 7 p.m.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Cloverdale Park Start Time

8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 10:30 a.m.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line by 3:30 p.m.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Friday, October 30, 2020

Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 1:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 3:30 p.m.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 5:30 p.m. | Be in Line By 7 p.m.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Saturday, October 31

2020 Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility

Start Time 8:30 a.m. | Be in Line By 11:30 a.m.

3800 Graham Park Rd.

Triangle, VA 22172

More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.