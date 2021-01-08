Free COVID-19 Testing in Prince William Week of Jan. 11

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site. For additional details about testing or during periods of inclement or forecasted rain/snow, please check https://coronavirus.pwcgov. org/testing/ for closure information. Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. Monday, January 11, 2021 Metz Middle School

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110 Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 James S. Long Regional Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169 Cloverdale Park

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Grace Church

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

1006 Williamstown Dr.

Dumfries, VA 22026 Metz Middle School

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110 Thursday, January 14, 2021 Cloverdale Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193 Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191 Friday, January 15, 2021 Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109 Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191 Saturday, January 16, 2021 Unity Church

Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 Noon, whichever comes first.

14747 Arizona Ave.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.