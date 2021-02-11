banner ad

Free COVID-19 Testing Sites in Prince William District from Feb 15 – 20

| February 11, 2021 | 0 Comments | News

Coronavirus image courtesy of Prince William Department of Health

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site. For more details on testing or during periods of inclement or forecasted rain/snow, please check https://coronavirus.pwcgov.org/testing/ for closure information.

Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations.

Monday, February 15, 2021

Metz Middle School

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Start Time 10:00 AM Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.

 

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

James S. Long Regional Park

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169

Start Time 11:00 AM Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

Cloverdale Park

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 4:00 PM Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

 

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Grace Church

1006 Williamstown Dr.

Dumfries, VA 22026

Start Time 9:00 AM Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:00 PM, whichever comes first.

 

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 10:00 AM Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.

 

Friday, February 19, 2021

Splashdown Water Park

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time 2:00 PM Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

 

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Development Services Building

5 County Complex

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Start Time 9:00 AM Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 Noon, whichever comes first.

More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.

