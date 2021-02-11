Free COVID-19 Testing Sites in Prince William District from Feb 15 – 20

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site. For more details on testing or during periods of inclement or forecasted rain/snow, please check https://coronavirus.pwcgov. org/testing/ for closure information. Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. Monday, February 15, 2021 Metz Middle School 9950 Wellington Rd. Manassas, VA 20110 Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first. Tuesday, February 16, 2021 James S. Long Regional Park 4603 James Madison Hwy. Haymarket, VA 20169 Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first. Cloverdale Park 15150 Cloverdale Rd. Dale City, VA 22193 Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Grace Church 1006 Williamstown Dr. Dumfries, VA 22026 Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:00 PM, whichever comes first. Thursday, February 18, 2021 Woodbridge Senior Center 13850 Church Hill Dr. Woodbridge, VA 22191 Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first. Friday, February 19, 2021 Splashdown Water Park 7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd. Manassas, VA 20109 Start Time 2:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first. Saturday, February 20, 2021 Development Services Building 5 County Complex Woodbridge, VA 22192 Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 Noon, whichever comes first. More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.