Gainesville Man Dies in Prince William Parkway Motorcycle Crash

Kinlaw David Stephens III, 44, of Gainesville, died in a motorcycle crash, Wednesday, after he reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the Prince William Parkway and sped into on-coming traffic.

Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 11 at 6:05 p.m., investigators from the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of the Prince William Parkway and Hynson Drive in Manassas (20111) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

“The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling east on the Prince William Parkway, approaching Hynson Drive, when the operator lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway into the center median,” said PIO supervising officer, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The operator traveled through the grassy area of the center median before colliding with a 2016 Jeep Liberty that was traveling in the opposite direction on the Prince William Parkway.

The operator separated from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.

The operator of the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was identified as Kinlaw David Stephens III, 44, of Gainesville

The driver of the 2016 Jeep Liberty was identified as a 37-year-old man of Manassas.

