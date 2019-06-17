Gov. Northam Applauds SCOTUS Ruling on Racial Gerrymandering in Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision in Virginia House of Delegates v. Bethune-Hill

RICHMOND—Today the United States Supreme Court dismissed the Virginia House of Delegates’ appeal in Virginia House of Delegates v. Bethune-Hill.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Virginia House of Delegates lacked standing in the case, either to represent the State’s interests or in its own right.

The ruling upholds Virginia’s newly-implemented electoral map, which was drawn by an impartial, court-appointed Special Master after federal courts found a 2011 House of Delegates’ map had been racially gerrymandered.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a victory for democracy and voting rights in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “When we corrected racially gerrymandered districts earlier this year, we righted a wrong—as I have always said, voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around. I am pleased that this fall, every Virginian, no matter who they are or where they live, will cast their ballots in fair and constitutional districts.”

