Human Remains Found in Nokesville

Prince William Police located human remains in an area near Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville, Aug. 22 at approximately 7 p.m.

“The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and further analysis to determine the cause of death,” said a police spokesperson.

“The victim’s identity is not known at this time and will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified,” said police spokesperson, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

At this time, there is no public threat or need for concern said Perok.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

