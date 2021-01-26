INOVA Cancels Its First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

INOVA Information for the Community

January 25- Vaccinating everyone in the Northern Virginia community, as quickly as possible, is Inova’s top priority right now. Last week, in response to a national shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health made a modification to their vaccine distribution methods and announced that going forward, vaccines will be sent directly to health districts to be allocated appropriately. As a result, Inova’s allocation of vaccine has been severely diminished, causing us to make the difficult decision to prioritize the available doses.

Due to these supply limitations, first dose appointments are cancelled as of January 26, 2021 for the foreseeable future.

Those who received a first dose from Inova and are scheduled for a second dose appointment with us will be prioritized at this time and their appointments will be honored.

We understand and share the frustration that this news brings to our patients. When we receive more supply inventory, we will first prioritize patients who had an appointment scheduled and then focus on opening further appointments up to eligible groups. If you are a patient whose appointment is cancelled, rest assured we are working diligently to identify new supply and (we) will reach out to reschedule your appointment as soon as we are confident we have a vaccine for you.

In the last month, Inova quickly established operations and delivered shots to as many eligible patients as possible. We have administered more than 70,000 vaccines and look forward to resuming this pace as soon as vaccine supply improves.

Inova.org will continue to provide updates and is the best source for the most up-to-date information on Inova’s vaccine distribution. For more information on Virginia’s vaccine distribution program, visit vdh.virginia.gov.

All Inova hospitals and care sites remain open and are serving patients.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.