Law Enforcement Offers $15K Reward for Info Leading to Arrest of Suspects in Manassas Mall Shooting

The Prince William Police are requesting the public’s assistance in catching those involved in the murder of Jahmar Graves of Baltimore, a 34-year-old father of three.

On April 2, Graves and a 22-year-old man were shot by firearms in the parking lot of the Manassas Mall on Sudley Road in the Manassas area of Prince William County. Police were called to the scene at 11:16 p.m.

Graves was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The second victim, a friend of Graves, is recovering from serious gun shot wounds. Police have not released his identity.

The morning of April 20, at the Prince William Central Police Station, law enforcement officers and Graves’ family pleaded that people come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. Law enforcement offered a sizable reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Images from surveillance video:

According to police, the victims were shot outside the mall by men who were part of a group of five individuals that included four African American young men, and one lighter-skinned young woman. The victims were reportedly not acquainted with the suspects until that evening. Jahmar and his friend were out at the mall for entertainment that evening while temporarily staying in Virginia. They got into an altercation with the accused. Jahmar’s mother said he had been trying to defuse the situation.

“There is no way in the world we should be out here talking about a 34-year-old son and father who unnecessarily lost his life to gun violence, but here we are,” Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

The Chief requested everyone watch the surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspects. Chief Newsham said the department has received little information thus far, which is unusual when a video is available.

“We are asking the five individuals that were there that were involved, the suspects in this case, to do the right thing and to come forward,” said Newsham. “And, in the alternative, anyone who might have information- or anybody who can identify these subjects who were involved in these shootings- to come forward.”

Law enforcement is offering a combined $15,000 reward for information that lead to an arrest and conviction in the criminal matter, $10,000 from the Prince William County Police Department is offering a $10,000 and through a partnership in public safety with the FBI, the Northern Virginia Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force is offering an additional $5,000 reward to assist in the investigation.

Police describe the suspects as as four men, possibly African American, in their early 20s, and one light-skin woman with dark hair, believed to be in her teens or early twenties. The suspects fled in a black or dark-color BMX SUV with temporary Virginia tags.

Video surveillance of the incident was previously made publicly available in effort to identify those responsible. That video can be watched here.

Surveillance video

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.

Jahmar’s mother, Cheryl, spoke at the media conference, telling people that catching the suspects would mean protecting other people’s loved one from those responsible for her son’s death.

“My son was in Virginia working to provide for his children. Now his children are fatherless.”

“On April 2,2021, my son Jahmar Graves, Sr. was murdered. He was trying to defuse a confrontation when he was shot and killed. My son was in Virginia working to provide for his children. Now his children are fatherless,” she said.

“I am appealing to all the mothers and people who have lost loved ones to gun violence. These people are dangerous and have demonstrated they have no concern for human life,” she continued. “Please contact the police if you have any information related to my son’s case. Any information to prevent them from killing another person and hurting another family member.”

“We need your help bringing these people to justice so they will not have another opportunity to take the life of someone else. Stopping them may just save the life of your son, your daughter or your loved one. I ask that you please contact the police department so we can have peace.

According to a media conference held April 20, Graves and a friend were temporarily working in the area. They went to the mall for entertainment that evening and did not know the group of five they encountered there.

According to Chief Newsham The two groups entered into a minor altercation that involved some pushing and shoving. They separated, but happened to meet up in the parking lot.

A key to identifying the suspects could be that they fled in a black BMW SUV that had temporary Virginia tags.

Newsham described the situation as such:

Police are not releasing too much information, such as the part of the mall in which the initial altercation began. They ask that people take the time to watch the video which is good quality.

Watch the full media conference:

