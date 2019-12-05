Major OmniRide Services Changes to Take Effect on Dec. 9

WOODBRIDGE, VA – The largest Service Change ever undertaken by OmniRide takes effect on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Changes include revised timetables for all OmniRide Express routes, a complete restructuring of bus services in western Prince William County, and the first-ever paratransit service in the areas of Manassas and Manassas Park.

OmniRide updates its schedules twice annually to reflect changes in routing and running times; however this Service Change is unprecedented in size and scope, particularly in the western service area where all routes will be renamed using a numbering system and local buses will follow entirely new routing.

“The Manassas and Manassas Park OmniRide Local routes were designed two decades ago and have undergone only minor changes since then,” said OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider. “We’ve restructured these routes to better reflect where our western passengers are starting and ending their trips today.”

Two new transfer hubs are being established in the western area – one in downtown Manassas near the Prince William County Courthouse and the other at the Manassas Park VRE Station. To encourage riders to check out the new routing, fares are free on OmniRide Local routes serving Manassas and Manassas Park through March 15, 2020.

Another major change taking effect on December 9 is the start of OmniRide Access paratransit service in the areas of Manassas and Manassas Park. The paratransit service will be available to people whose disabilities prevent them from using traditional transit. When OmniRide Access begins, OmniRide Local buses in Manassas and Manassas Park will no longer make off-route trips. This pilot paratransit project is expected to improve on-time performance for all riders, including those using traditional bus services.

“We’re excited about all these changes and the opportunity to improve the local commute for area residents,” Schneider said.

For details about the December 9 Service Change, contact OmniRIde’s Customer Service office at (703) 730-6664 or visit OmniRide.com .

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, Stafford County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

