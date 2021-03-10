Man Arrested for Assault on LEO at Prince William Medical Center

The Prince William Police charged a Nokesville man with assault on police and security officers, Saturday, following an incident at Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.

The accused was in the custody of police at the medical center, located at 8700 Sudley Road in Manassas, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., when he became disorderly and began damaging the room.

“At one point, the accused barricaded himself inside a room and refused to open the door for officers or medical staff,” said PIO Officer Renee Carr. “Officers forced open the door and, as they attempted to detain the accused. The man actively resisted and refused to follow officer’s commands.”

According to police, during the altercation, the accused threw objects that stuck an officer before grabbing and striking a hospital security staff member. As additional officers arrived at the location, the accused forcibly removed cabinet doors from nearby cabinets and threw them at police.

After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported by hospital security staff or the officers. Following the investigation, officers charged the accused.

Police charged the accused, a 20-year-old of Nokesville, with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of assault & battery, 1 count of destruction of property and, 1 count of obstruction of justice

His court date is pending. He is still awaiting hospital release. The man is awaiting hospital release at time of publication.

Bristow Beat decided not to publish the man’s name due to reasons of medical privacy. People can access more info via the Prince William County Police.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.