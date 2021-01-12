Man Assaults Chipotle Customer for Not Wearing Mask

Prince William Police arrested a man who was providing security at the Sudley Road Chipotle for striking a customer who was not wearing a mask.

Officers responded to the Chipotle located at 7311 Sudley Road in Manassas, Jan. 8 at 7:19 p.m., to investigate an assault.

Wayne Eric Witherspoon Jr. was providing security to the restaurant, when a 42-year-old man walked into the restaurant without a mask.

Witherspoon allegedly grabbed the man, striking him a couple of times or more before dragging him out of the restaurant. Eventually the parties separated, and the police were contacted.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, police arrested the accused, Wayne Eric Witherspoon Jr., 29, of 3000 Foxlair Drive. in Woodbridge.

Witherspoon is being charged with malicious wounding. His court date has been set for Mar. 9, 2021. He is being held without bond.

Information in this article is based upon a Prince William County Police report. All parties are innocent until proven guilty.

