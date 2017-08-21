Man Wanted in Gainesville Assault

Prince William County Police are looking for John Alvin Thomas, Jr., 48, of Centreville for the alleged assault of a 35-year-old Manassas man in the 7800 block of Limestone Drive in Gainesville Thursday morning.

According to police, they were involved in an argument, which turned physical.

“At some point, the parties separated,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “A short time later, the accused allegedly approached the victim while he was sitting in a vehicle and punched him in the face, causing severe laceration.”

Following the incident, the victim drove himself to a local hospital for treatment and contacted police, who obtained a warrant for Thomas’s arrest on charges of malicious wounding.

The suspect is described as as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches, 215 lbs, with a muscular build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

