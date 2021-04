City of Manassas, VA . . . This morning as news broke of the CDC and FDAs recommendation to pause the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Walgreens and the City made the decision to switch today’s and tomorrow’s vaccination clinic to the Pfizer vaccine.

All appointments are still the same, however we ask today’s participants to please be patient as the nurses and staff make this switch.

