Novant Health UVA Health System Will Vaccinate Public School Staff of Prince William Health District

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 – Novant Health UVA Health System, Prince William County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools and Manassas Park City Schools today announced that the health system will vaccinate employees of the three area public school districts.

Novant Health UVA Health Systems will vaccinate staff of Prince William County Schools, replacing previously arranged appointments the division had with Inova Fairfax. Inova canceled first dose appointments since did not receive the expected number of vaccinations from the Virginia Department of Health. – Bristow Beat.

Starting in February, Novant Health UVA Health System anticipates receiving a weekly allotment of 2,925 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech-COVID-19 vaccine from the Prince William Health District, based on an agreement reached on Jan. 22. This weekly allotment will supply vaccination clinics for employees of Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Schools and any Prince William County Public Schools employees who were not vaccinated at earlier clinics.

Novant Health UVA Health System has already vaccinated approximately 760 high-risk employees of Prince William County Public Schools with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through clinics that took place at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

An additional 2,400 Prince William County Public Schools employees will be vaccinated with the health system’s existing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply during clinics planned for Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31, at Unity Reed High School.

Employees of Manassas City Public Schools and Manassas Park City Schools have been invited to attend a vaccine clinic at Unity Reed High School on Sunday, Feb. 7, to receive their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech-COVID-19 vaccine. Novant Health UVA Health System will have the supply and capacity to inoculate 1,837 employees of the two school districts, should every employee choose to receive the vaccine.

Due to the large population size, Prince William County Public Schools has led efforts to prioritize its employees based on highest risk. The organizations estimate it will take a minimum of four to five weeks to inoculate all 11,700 Prince William County Public Schools employees with their first dose.

Weekly numbers and timelines could change, as future vaccination clinics are entirely dependent on the allocation of vaccines from the Virginia Department of Health and Prince William Health District to Novant Health UVA Health System. The vaccination program is also reliant on the availability of school nurses and non-clinical staff to support the clinics alongside Novant Health UVA Health System staff.

According to Prince William School Board Chairman Babar Lateef Governor Gov. Ralph Northam would be visiting the vaccination site at Unity Reed this weekend.

