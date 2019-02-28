NWS Announces Winter Weather Advisory for DMV

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for D.C. Metro region starting at 10 p.m. Thursday and extending into 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Another winter storm is expected Sunday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. “Expect slippery roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving and walking,” said the NWS.

Snow and sleet are expected with accumulations between one and three inches overnight in the Washington, D.C., northern and northwest Virginia areas, and portions of central and southern Maryland.

There is another slight winter storm threat Sunday night into Monday morning, mainly west of Interstate 95, which could interrupt traffic.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” the NWS said.

