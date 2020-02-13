‘Outlet Challenge’ Starts Fire at Stonewall Jackson HS

By Prince William Fire & Rescue Systems

Fire Incident

Thursday, February 13, 2020

10:09 a.m.

This morning the Fire Marshal’s Office was notified, by a School Resource Officer, of a fire incident at the Stonewall Jackson High School located at 8820 Rixlew Lane in Manassas, Prince William County.

Upon arrival, it was determined a desk-mounted electrical receptacle had ignited. Further investigation, concluded a student participating in the “outlet challenge” had ignited the receptacle. The student was charged with negligent burning and vandalism.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging everyone NOT to attempt the challenge. It is extremely dangerous and likely to cause harm or extensive property damage. Anyone witnessing such activity should report it to a responsible party, school officials, or the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Parents should take this opportunity to discuss the “challenge” with children and warn them of the extreme hazards.

