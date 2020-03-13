Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Girl for Malicious Wounding at Patriot HS

Malicious Wounding – On March 12, the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Patriot High School, located at 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville concluded an investigation into an assault that was reported to have occurred on Feb. 7 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 14-year-old female student, was approached in the stairwell by another female student, identified as the accused.

During the encounter, a physical altercation ensued when the accused pulled the victim to the ground by her hair and then kicked her several times. The parties eventually separated.

The victim reported serious injuries. Mar. 12, following the investigation, the SRO obtained a petition for the accused, identified as a 14-year-old female juvenile, charging her in connection to the incident.

The arrested a 14-year-old female juvenile of Gainesville and charged her with malicious wounding.

Her court date has been set for May 11. She has been released to a family member.

