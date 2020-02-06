Police Arrest Bristow Man for Propositioning Minor for Sex Acts

In April 2019, Prince William detectives with the Special Victims Unit with assistance from the Marlow City Police Department in Oklahoma began an investigation into an individual enticing and propositioning sexual acts from a minor between December 2018 and April 2019.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the victim, who was between 11-12 years of age at the time of the offenses, and resided in Oklahoma, was communicating with an individual, later identified as the Gregory David French, 20, who resided on Crabtree Falls Drive in Bristow, Virginia.

During their communication, the accused sent the victim inappropriate pictures via Snapchat on several occasions.

On January 29, following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, Gregory David French. On February 3, the accused was taken into custody without incident.

He is being charged with 2 counts of use of communications systems to offend on children.

His court date is pending. Bond in unavailable.