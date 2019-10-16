Police Arrest West Virginia Man for Malicious Wounding at Jiffy Lube Live

Prince William Police arrested a West Virginia man after he reportedly kicked another man in the face at Jiffy Lube Live, Saturday.

Oct. 12 at 10:59 p.m., officers responded to investigate a fight at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow at the Brantley Gilbert concert.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 33-year-old man, and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The men did not previously know each other.

“During the encounter, the accused kicked the victim in the face,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr. “The victim was transported to the medical area located on the premises with nonlife-threatening injuries.”

After an investigation, police arrested Shaun Lee Souders, 41, of Colombia Court in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Oct. 12. Sounders was charged with malicious wounding.

His court date is pending. Bond is unavailable

