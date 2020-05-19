Police Chief Barry Barnard Announces Retirement

Prince William County, VA – Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard announced plans to retire from the Police Department, Wednesday. Chief Barnard was selected as the fourth police chief in 2016 following a nationwide search. Chief Barnard’s last day is scheduled for July 1, 2020.

Chief Barnard joined the Prince William County Police Department in 1976 where he served as an officer in patrol. During his 44-year tenure, he has held many positions of leadership within the ranks.

In 2000, Barnard was named an Assistant Chief of Police before he was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Police in 2009 by Chief Charlie Deane. He was acting Chief of Police following the retirement of Chief Deane in 2012, and again following the retirement of Chief Steve Hudson in 2016.

“Over the span of his exemplary storied career with the Prince William County Police Department, Chief Barnard has displayed the true meaning of civil service through his commitment to the rule of law while maintaining professionalism and diligence in serving the community with compassion,” said Chair of the Board of County Supervisors Ann Wheeler. “On behalf of the Board of County Supervisors’, I wish Chief Barry Barnard all the best in the coming years.”

“Barry has been with Prince William County since 1976 and has served the County well throughout his 44-year tenure. We have all benefitted greatly from his many years of service to the County in general, and the Police Department in particular. He will be greatly missed,” said Prince William County Executive Chris Martino.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Prince William County. My family and I are grateful for the opportunities and support that Prince William County has provided to us. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the staff of the Police Department for their friendship, dedication, and outstanding service to the community. I will miss them very much, “said Police Chief Barnard.

Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps will serve as Acting Police Chief following Barnard’s retirement until a national search to fill the position has concluded.

For more information on Prince William County, please log on to the website at www.pwcgov.org.