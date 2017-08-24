Police Identify Deceased Teen Discovered in Nokesville

August 23, an autopsy was completed on the human remains which were located in an area near Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville on August 22.

Based upon the investigation, detectives from the Homicide Unit have identified the victim as Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo, 18, of Alexandria.

The victim was previously reported as missing and endangered by Fairfax County Police on August 8.

August 22, Prince William County Police and Fairfax County Police conducted a search in the above area in Nokesville based upon information received during the course of the investigation.

After an extensive search, including the use of cadaver trained K-9’s, the body of the victim was recovered.

“This incident was not random and appears to be gang related,” said police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Prince William County Police Homicide Detectives, with assistance from Fairfax County Police, are continuing to actively investigate the victim’s death.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the victim’s murder. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Previous News Release from Fairfax County Police

Death Investigation [Previously Released] – August 22 at approximately 7 p.m., police located human remains in an area near Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville (20181).

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and further analysis to determine the cause of death. The victim’s identity is not known at this time and will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.

At this time, there is no public threat or need for concern.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

