Police Investigate Malicious Wounding in Bristow

Prince William County officers are investigating a shooting on Hooe Road in Bristow in which one man was injured.

March 8 at 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a wooded area near the 12000 block of Hooe Road in Bristow (20136) for the report of a subject who had been shot.

“When officers arrived, they located the victim, identified as an 18-year-old male, suffering from gunshot and stab wounds,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

