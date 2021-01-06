Police Investigate Murder in Manassas Area of Prince William County

Breaking News: One man is dead and three others were transported to the hospital after a domestic shooting that occurred Wednesday evening near Signal Hill Road in Prince William County.

Prince William County Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Ellis Road in Manassas to investigate a shooting, Jan. 6 at 6:04 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds,” said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Three of the victims, two adult women and a male teen juvenile, were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect has been identified and the incident appears domestic related.

“All parties involved are family members,” said Perok. “After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving at the home.”

The vehicle was located in the Delaplane area of Fauquier County after reportedly crashing and becoming inoperative.

The suspect, identified as a 21-year-old man, was eventually located by Fauquier County Sheriff deputies.

Prince William County homicide detectives are currently with Fauquier County investigators continuing the investigation. More information will be released when available.

