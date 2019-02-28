Police Investigate Shots Fired in Manassas Walmart Parking Lot

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Manassas Mall Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, Manassas (20109), Feb. 27 at 9:09 p.m., to investigate a report of a shooting.

“Witnesses reported to police that two vehicles were in the parking lot when the occupants of one vehicle got out and approached the other vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

There appeared to be a disagreement between them and when the individuals on foot ran back to their vehicle, one of them discharged a handgun multiple times in the direction of the SUV.

The witnesses also reported shots being fired from the SUV as it drove out of the parking lot towards Rixlew Drive.

Both vehicles and all occupants fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Officers arrived on the scene, and upon canvassing the area, located several shell casings in the parking lot.

“No injuries or property damage was reported,” said Carr. “The investigation continues.”

