Police Search for Suspect in Manassas Area Malicious Wounding

The Prince William County Police are looking for a man who assaulted another man with a knife in the Manassas/Sudley area of the county, Friday night.

Officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Community Drive and Irongate Way, Aug. 21 at approximately 11 p.m.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, reported to police that while in the aforementioned area, a verbal argument escalated between him and an acquaintance.

“During the encounter, the acquaintance brandished a knife and cut the victim before striking him several times,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.

Once the victim fell to the ground, the acquaintance left in a truck. The victim went home and eventually reported the incident. The victim reported significant injuries.

Suspect Description:

A white male, approximately 35 years old, 5’10″, about 200 pounds., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

