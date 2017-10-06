Police Seek Suspect in Gainesville Day Care Burglary

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary, which occurred overnight Thursday, at Winwood Children’s Center, located at 7830 Old Linton Hall Road in Gainesville.

According to management the intruder, between 3-4:30 a.m., entered the facility and took a laptop, five iPods, keys, cell phones used to communicate with the buses, and a credit card.

Management believes the suspect came in through a window that was forced open.

Shortly after the incident the missing credit card was reportedly used in Gainesville, a staff member said.

In a statement, the management informed parents that temporarily staff members will not have the ability to communicate with the iPads; therefore, the center will make paper copies of the daily events available by request.

Management said the corporate office would be replacing the stolen items quickly.

“Please be assured that the safety of your child is our priority. If you have nay questions please feel free to call or email,” they said.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

