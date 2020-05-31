Prince William BOCS Holds Emergency Meeting Regarding Demonstrations

​Prince William County, VA – On Sunday, May 31, 2020, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors conducted an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss the demonstrations that are occurring in Prince William County in response to the events in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the death of George Floyd.

The supervisors discussed what to do to allow and help ensure the demonstrations occur safely and peacefully. The public can view the emergency meeting via the county website at www.pwcgov.org and the county’s cable channels on Verizon 37 and Comcast 23.

More information about the meeting will be provided.

Meeting ended at 6:06 p.m. Video may not immediately be available through the county website.

