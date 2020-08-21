Prince William County Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Locations

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Free COVID-19 Testing is available next week for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.

Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.

Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations.

Monday, August 24, 2020

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 8:30 AM

Metz Middle School

9950 Wellington Road

Manassas, Virginia 20110

Start Time 1:30 PM

Splashdown Water Park

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time 5:30 PM

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

James S. Long Regional Park

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169

Start Time 8:30 AM

Cloverdale Park

15150 Cloverdale Rd

Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 1:30 PM

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility

3800 Graham Park Rd.

Triangle, VA 22172

Start Time 1:30 PM

Metz Middle School

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Start Time 5:30 PM

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Cloverdale Park

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 8:30 AM

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 1:30 PM

Friday, August 28, 2020

Splashdown Water Park

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time 1:30 PM

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 5:30 PM

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Development Services Building

5 County Complex Court

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Start Time 8:30 AM

More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.

###