Prince William Health District Details Transition to Statewide Vaccination Pre-Registration System

A new Statewide Vaccine Pre-Registration System will open the week of February 15, 2021.

As the Virginia Department of Health transitions to this new centralized COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system, the Prince William Health District (PWHD) Waitlist Form will be removed permanently at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, you will receive a link for the new statewide vaccination registration system.

As part of the transition to the new statewide system, the PWHD Waitlist Form will automatically upload into the new statewide system. If you previously registered for the vaccine using the PWHD Waitlist Form, you will maintain your status in the waitlist queue when your registration is uploaded into the statewide system. On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, you can access the new statewide system to confirm that you are registered in the statewide system.

During the transition between systems, vaccination pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout the state of Virginia from 5 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. You cannot pre-register for a vaccine during this period or check your status in the statewide system.

Do I need to register AGAIN? There is no need to pre-register again. Your ID number is valid on the new statewide site. If you signed up on the PWHD waitlist, your registration will be uploaded into the statewide system. The new pre-registration site will give you better access to information about your registration, but your personal information is not visible to the public.

What about my appointment? The state’s pre-registration form does not schedule appointments. If you already have an appointment, it is still scheduled. The PWHD will continue to make and schedule appointments for PWHD residents.

What position am I now on the new state site? Your position on the PWHD Waitlist will not change when the statewide system is activated. The date and time you filled out the form and your vaccination eligibility category will remain the same as it was on the PWHD Waitlist. PWHD will upload your registration information to the new state site but will securely save a copy of your registration for official use only if the state site does not work as planned to save your position on the waitlist and contact information.

The PWHD Call Center: The PWHD Call Center will continue to operate by answering COVID-19 test result questions and assisting with COVID-19 vaccine scheduling, however all appointments will be booked from the new Virginia pre-registration system. Call Center hours are 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may reach the PWHD Call Center by calling 703-872-7759.

New COVID vaccination site to open: On Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The new PWHD COVID-19 vaccination site at Manassas Mall will open at the Manassas Mall at 8300 Sudley Road Manassas, VA, 20109 next to the Autobahn store. This location provides a larger space for an increased ability for vaccine distribution.

Due to this change, George Mason University’s Beacon Hall will close on Monday, February 15, 2021, at 5 p.m.

The Kelley Leadership Clinic will also close since it does not allow for further expansion as vaccine allocations increase.

By opening the Manassas Mall location closing the GMU Beacon Hall Clinic and the Kelley Leadership Clinic, vaccination stations will increase by 20 to 30 stations.

The PWHD and the Unified Coordination Group (UCG), which includes representatives from Prince William County, The City of Manassas, and The City of Manassas Park, will continue to plan for an increase in vaccine allocations for the months ahead.

“We know that changes in vaccine clinics create confusion and anxiety for some. We will continuously keep information for the community current and up to date. These changes will allow us to vaccinate more rapidly those on the waitlist,” said a spokesperson for the Prince William Health District.

“Continue to stay safe and well. Whether you have already received the vaccine, or you are eagerly anticipating your turn, we urge you to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart, and avoid large gatherings and crowds.”

For updates and further information about the Prince William Health District, visit vdh.virgina.gov/prince-william .

