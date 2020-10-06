Prince William Health District Offers Free COVID Testing, Oct. 6-10

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Free COVID-19 Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 James S. Long Regional Park 4603 James Madison Hwy. Haymarket, VA 20169 Start Time 8:30 AM Be in Line By 10:30 AM Cloverdale Park 15150 Cloverdale Rd. Dale City, VA 22193 Start Time 1:30 PM Be in Line By 3:30 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility 3800 Graham Park Rd. Triangle, VA 22172 Start Time 1:30 PM Be in Line By 3:30 PM Metz Middle School 9950 Wellington Rd. Manassas, VA 20110 Start Time 5:30 PM Be in Line By 6:45 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 Cloverdale Park 15150 Cloverdale Rd. Dale City, VA 22193 Start Time 8:30 AM Be in Line By 10:30 AM Woodbridge Senior Center 13850 Church Hill Dr. Woodbridge, VA 22191 Start Time 1:30 PM Be in Line by 3:30 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 Splashdown Water Park 7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd. Manassas, VA 20109 Start Time 1:30 PM Be in Line By 3:30 PM Woodbridge Senior Center 13850 Church Hill Dr. Woodbridge, VA 22191 Start Time 5:30 PM Be in Line By 6:45 PM

Saturday, October 10, 2020 Development Services Building 5 County Complex Court Woodbridge, VA 22192 Start Time 8:30 AM Be in line by 11:30 AM

More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.