Prince William Office of Elections Calls ‘Third-Party’ Vote Mail Application ‘Legitimate’

Many Prince William County residents received by mail recently an application to request a Vote By Mail Ballot for the November U.S. General Election. Many are wondering if they should trust the application, thinking it could be fraudulent.

The return address says The Center of Voter Information. The return envelope is addressed to the Prince William County Registrar.

The Prince William County Office of Elections posted on its website that the application is not fraudulent but has also come not from its office. It was sent by a third-party organization, The Center For Voter Information.

According to its website, The Center For Voter Information is a non-partisan organization, “that works to provide even-handed and unbiased information on candidates and their positions on issues.”

Residents may apply for a mail in ballot via the application, said the Prince William Office of Elections announcement. However, voters may want to follow up if especially if they do not receive their ballot, which will not arrive before the middle of November.

The Prince William Office of Elections has a vote by mail online application on its webpage. The Center For Voter Information also has an online application.

Announcement from the Prince William Office of Elections:

Recently we have received numerous phone calls and complaints regarding a mailing from The Center of Voter Information. While this is a legitimate “Third Party” organization, they are in no way affiliated with our local office, or the Virginia Departments of Elections. If you have received one of these letters with a Virginia Vote by Mail Application Form, you can use it to apply to have a ballot mailed to you (we will begin mailing ballots in mid-September.) If you do not want to vote by mail, ignore the application you have received. I you have already applied to vote by mail and you wish to make sure that we have received it, feel free to call 703-792-6470 (Press “O” when the menu begins.)

Further Information on Voting:

Early in-person voting begins on September 18 for the November General Election. October 13 is the last day to register to vote. October 23 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. Octobers 31 is the last day to vote early in-person. The election is November 3. That is the last opportunity to vote.

More information, such as polling places and how to vote early, can be found at https://www.pwcvotes.org.

Those who have moved, should check with the Prince William Office of Elections make sure they are still registered to vote.

Voters are generally more interested in voting early or voting by mail this year considering the COVID-19 illness.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.