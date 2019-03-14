Prince William Officer Involved in Crash on Nokesville Road

Prince William County Police Officers responded to the intersection of Piper Lane and Nokesville Road in Manassas (20109) for an officer-involved crash, March 14 at 8:36 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the officer, in a marked Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser, was making a left turn from Piper Lane onto southbound Nokesville Road when another driver, an adult woman, in a Ford Edge traveling northbound on Nokesville Road collided with the cruiser.

The officer was extracted from the cruiser by Fire & Rescue personnel and was conscious and alert when he was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The other driver was also transported to an area hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

At this time, the officer is believed to have had the right-of-way with a green traffic signal. The investigation continues.

The accident may affect traffic in that area.

