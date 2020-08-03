UPDATE: Missing Teenage Girl out of Manassas Found

UPDATE: Francis Arely Sierra-Arita, who was reported as missing and endangered last night has been located and is safe.

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Francis Arely Sierra-Arita.

Francis Arely Sierra-Arita is described as a Hispanic female, 14 years of age, 5’5”, 115lbs with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. No clothing description is available at this time.

The investigation revealed Francis was last seen at her residence on Leland Road in the Manassas area of Prince William County on August 1, and may have left at 11:30 p.m.

Francis is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

