Prince William Police Arrest 4 MS-13 Members for Unprovoked Mob Assault

March 30, detectives with the Prince William County Police Gang Unit and Northern Virginia Gang Task Force, with assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department, concluded the investigation into the aggravated assault that was reported to have occurred at the Sabor Latino located at 2910 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge on February 15.

Over the course of the investigation, four suspects were identified in connection to the assault.

The investigation revealed that the suspects targeted the victim, identified as a 31-year-old man, in an unprovoked attack as the victim exited the establishment. As a result of the assault, the victim lost consciousness and sustained significant head injuries and lacerations.

The suspects were determined to be members of the criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13. The attack appeared random in nature as the victim reportedly had no known connection to any criminal street gangs.

As a result of the investigation, multiple search warrants were obtained and executed. During the searches, firearms, narcotics, ammunition, gang paraphernalia, and money were recovered.

Following the investigation, the four suspects identified on the next page were arrested and charged in connection to the incident. *Please see the next page for information on suspects arrested and previously released in this investigation.

Arrested between February & March:

Police charged Christopher Calix-Rivas, 22, of Macwood Drive in Woodbridge with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 2 counts of gang participation, 1 count of distribution of a controlled substance, and 1 count of possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

Police charged the following men with malicious wounding by mob and gang participating:

Alexander Castro De La Luz , 18, of 6317 Alamo Street in Springfield;

Moises Alfaro Olivar, 37, of Belinger Court in Springfield and ;

Gustavo Romero-Serpas , 24, of Castle Hill Drive in Woodbridge.

A court date has been set for April 28, 2021. All suspects are being held without bond.

