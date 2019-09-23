Prince William Police Investigate Inmate’s Death

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Prince William – Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center (ADC) located at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas to investigate an unconscious inmate, September 21 at 9:36 a.m.

ADC staff reported to officers that a correctional officer found the inmate, identified as Dale Wayne Fox Jr., unresponsive in his jail cell around 9:30 a.m. during a routine cell check.

ADC personnel provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The exact cause of death will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy and toxicology results. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

The deceased has been identified as Dale Wayne Fox Jr.,34, of Fredericksburg

