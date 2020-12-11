Prince William Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Dumfries

Prince William County police is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court in Dumfries (22025) following a call for service that began at approximately 7:14 p.m.

“No officers were injured in the incident. An individual was shot and transported to an area hospital. There is no active threat to the community,” said Prince William spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok, in an earlier announcement.

On December 10 at 7:14 p.m., Prince William County Officers responded to a residence located in the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court in Dumfries, regarding a suicidal individual.

The caller reported to police that her husband was making concerning statements and armed with a handgun.

When officers arrived at the home, the husband had left the residence and was reportedly on foot with the handgun in the community. Officers requested helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police to aid in the search.

Members of the Crisis Intervention Team and Co-Responder Unit were on scene. As officers were searching for the husband, the helicopter located him in a nearby wooded area where he was seen walking back towards the residence. Officers encountered the husband near the front door of the residence, still armed with the handgun.

“During the encounter, five officers discharged their Department-issued firearms at the man who was struck an unknown number of times,” said Sgt. Perok. “At this time, it is unknown if the man discharged his weapon.”

Officers rendered aid to the man and immediately requested medical assistance. No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The individual has been identified as Kurtis Kay Frevert, 79, of Dumfries.

Between the time of the initial call and the shooting, officers were on scene for over an hour.

“The involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave,” said Perok.

The Prince William County Police Department is the lead agency handling this incident.

A criminal investigation and separate administrative investigation are currently underway.

“The investigation into what led up to the shooting remains active. The officers involved remain on leave as the administrative and criminal investigations continue,” said Perok. “More information will be released when available.”

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.