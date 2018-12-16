UPDATE: 2 Prince William County Roads Remain Closed Sunday Evening

UPDATE: Dec. 16 at 10:40 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened most of the roads that were closed in Prince William County due to flooding.

Drivers ought to proceed cautiously and determine whether they find roads to be safe and passable.

County roads have received over 4 inches of rain in some parts, making some of those roads impassable. Severely flooded roads have been closed.

Two roads remain closed and may remain so into Monday: Little River Road and Loudoun County Line and Old Church Road and Slate Run Lane.

Prince William County administrators want to warn motorists to stay alert and avoid closed roads and flood areas.

“Please do not drive through floodwaters; if water covers the roadway in front of you, TURN AROUND – DON’T DROWN.”

ROADS STILL CLOSED AS OF 10:30 p.m. Sunday Evening:

Little River Road and Loudoun County Line

Old Church Road and Slate Run Lane

Roads that were previously closed. Drivers should proceed cautiously on these roads:

Aden Road at Fleetwood Drive – REOPENED passable, but high water.

Piper Lane at Rail Road Tracks – Recently REOPENED,

Featherbed Lane at Sudley Road – REOPENED Passable

Fleetwood Drive at MCB 8 – Recently REOPENED. Utilizing barricades

Valley View Road and Bristow Road – Recently REOPENED proceed cautiously

Aden Road and Parkgate Drive – REOPENED

At 11005 Reid Lane – REOPENED proceed cautiously

At 16660 Joplin Road and 15602 Joplin Road – OPEN passable

Bristow Beat will update the road closures should they change.

You can also check for road closures in Prince William County here.

