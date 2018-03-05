PWCS Bus Driver Not Charged for Fatal Pedestrian Accident at Transport Center

The Prince William County Schools bus driver who struck a pedestrian, fellow bus driver Richard Lee Proffitt, on Feb. 5, subsequently killing him, will not be charged at this time, according to Prince William Police.

Investigators from the Crash Unit consulted with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Feb. 27, regarding the facts and circumstances surrounding the fatal pedestrian accident involving a Country School bus that occurred at the Prince William County Schools McCuin Transportation Center located at 7900 Piney Branch Lane in Bristow on Feb.5.

“Upon reviewing the evidence leading up to the accident, charges will not be obtained at this time,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

Proffitt, 62, lived in Manassas.

The driver of the school bus was identified as a 60-year-old man of Nokesville.

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released]

Feb. 5 at 7:31 a.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the Prince William County Schools McCuin Transportation Center located at 7900 Piney Branch Ln in Bristow (20136) to investigate a crash involving a County school bus. The investigation revealed that a driver of a 2014 Freightliner school bus was backing out of a service area within the center when another employee, who was standing behind the bus, was struck. The employee who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured. No children were on the bus at the time of the incident. At this time, no charges have been placed. The investigation continues.

