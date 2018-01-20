Senior Alert: Man Missing from Tyson Corners

By the Virginia State Police

The Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for Gerald Thomas Restaino, a white male, 91-years-old, 5’5″, 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve sweater, light gray pants, and gray Sketcher slip-on sneakers.

He also wears a gold-colored watch, a gold wedding band, a class ring with a blue military-type dog tags around his next.

He is believed to be in danger and was last seen on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. at Koons Toyota, Tyson’s Corner, 8610 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, Virginia.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He may need medical attention.

Please contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 1-703-246-5379 if located.

