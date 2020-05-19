UPDATE: Prince William Offers Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing This Week
UPDATE: The Stonewall Jackson High School drive-thru testing location has closed early due to reaching its capacity; however, three more sites are popping up within the Prince William Health District this week.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA – Testing for COVID-19 will be available for everyone in the Prince William community on Monday, May 18, at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge and on Tuesday, May 19, at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.
Both sites will be open rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer free, drive-thru and walk-up testing. The testing site at the Hylton Memorial Chapel is accessible via Omniride.
The two-day testing is made possible through the efforts of Prince William County government, Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories.
“Increasing testing in our community is a priority for the Board of County Supervisors,” said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “We know it is very important to have a full understanding of the impact of the virus in the county, so that we can keep others healthy and work towards meeting the necessary health metrics for reopening. We are grateful for the partnership with the Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories to make this happen.”
Those who attend the testing will be:
- Directed into one of multiple lanes (drive-thru or walk-up).
- Asked for their name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms.
- Asked to proceed to the next station to have their specimen collected (nasal is preferable, but oral swabs are available upon request).
- Asked to proceed to the exit.
The Virginia Department of Health will contact participants with their results before the end of the week.
The Hylton Memorial Chapel is located at 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Stonewall Jackson High School is located at 8820 Rixlew Lane, Manassas, VA 20109.
There will be additional testing locations open later in the week as well. Here is some additional information provided by the Prince William Department of Health.
No appointments, the first 75 at each location will be tested
May 20-22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GMU Map Clinic
99 Tremont St, Manassas Park
9600 Block Grant Ave. (New Manassas City Public Safety Location)
Manassas, VA
Kilby Elementary School
1800 Horner Rd.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Additional testing sites for sick patients can be found here.
More information on testing can be found here.
Find out of you are high-priority for COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 Testing
SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19). At this time, there are two main types of tests for SARS-CoV-2: diagnostic tests and serology (antibody) tests.
The first type is a diagnostic test. This type of test tells you if you have a current infection by looking for parts of the virus itself. Swabs that take samples from the back of the nose, mouth, or lower respiratory tract are used for these tests. FDA-authorized diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 are accurate for finding a current infection. This means a positive or negative result from a test is likely to give you a true test result.
The second type of test is a serology (or antibody) test. These tests tell you if you had a previous infection by looking for antibodies in the blood. Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system when a germ enters a person’s body. Our immune systems help us fight off germs and diseases. The test uses a blood sample to look for antibodies made in response to SARS-CoV-2 rather than looking for the virus itself. It usually takes 1-3 weeks for the body to make antibodies in response to an infection. We do not know how long the antibodies stay in the body after the infection is over. Serology tests have limited ability to diagnose COVID-19 and should not be used alone to diagnose COVID-19. Results from these tests should also not be used to make decisions about staffing or the ability of an employee to return to work, decisions about the need of available protective equipment (PPE), or the need to discontinue social distancing.
If you have symptoms and want to be tested for COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider. Your provider might collect samples to test you or or help you find sampling sites in your area. Learn more about what to do if you feel sick.
How to get tested?
Testing may be available at your doctor’s office, urgent care center, pharmacy, or other healthcare clinic. Some testing sites in Virginia are offering community testing events, such as drive-thru testing. Contact your doctor if you have symptoms and want to be tested for COVID-19. Get medical attention right away if you have any health emergency.
To find testing sites in your area, visit the website Virginia COVID-19 Testing Sites. This site is updated frequently. Each site has different policies and procedures for testing and billing; please reach out to the individual site for information about testing availability.
How much does testing cost?
As of March 18, many insurance plans cover the cost of testing and related health care costs. For specific information about your health insurance coverage, call your insurance company. You can usually find their phone number on your insurance card. Most insurance cover testing cost without a co-pay. You will also find information about insurance and coronavirus costs here. Some testing sites might have additional fees that aren’t covered by insurance so it is good practice to ask about all costs before getting tested.
Uninsured or under-insured people in Virginia with COVID-19 symptoms can get tested through the state public health lab for free. Please contact a free clinic, federally qualified health center (FQHC), or emergency department to have the specimen collected. Or visit www.coverVA.org to see if you qualify for Medicaid. Your local health department might also be able to connect you with free clinics or FQHCs in your area.
What to do after you are tested?
Diagnostic Test
If you test positive for COVID-19 on a diagnostic test (nose, mouth, or throat test), stay home and keep yourself away from others. Learn more about steps you can take to protect other people in your home and community if you are sick with COVID-19.
If you test negative for COVID-19 on a diagnostic test (nose, mouth, or throat test), you were probably not infected at the time your sample was taken. It is possible you were very early in your infection when you were tested and you could test positive later. Or you could get COVID-19 later and then get sick. Community spread of COVID-19 is occurring across Virginia. Learn more about steps you can take to keep yourself and others from getting COVID-19 by reading VDH’s Prevention Tips.
Serology (Antibody) Test
If you test positive for antibodies (blood test), next steps will depend on the type of antibody detected. Depending on the result and your symptoms, it may be more likely that you have COVID-19 and that you may need to have an additional, diagnostic test and to isolate yourself to avoid spreading the virus to others. Other results may indicate you were infected previously. Your healthcare provider will work with you to determine how best to care for you based on the test results along with other factors of your medical history, your symptoms, possible exposures, and places where you have recently traveled. There is also the chance that this test can give a positive result that is wrong (a false positive result).
If you test negative for antibodies (blood test), that means antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 were not found in your sample. However, it is possible for this test to give a negative result that is incorrect (false negative) in some people with COVID-19. A negative result may occur if you were tested early in your illness and your body hasn’t had enough time to produce antibodies. This means that you could possibly still have COVID-19 even though the test is negative. If this is the case, your healthcare provider will consider the test result together with all other parts of your medical history (such as symptoms, possible exposures, and places where you have recently traveled) in deciding how to care for you. It is important that you work with your healthcare provider to help understand the next steps you should take.
Find more answers to your testing questions at VDH FAQs on Testing.
