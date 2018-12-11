Va State Police to Intensify HOV Enforcement on I-66 Express Lanes Inside Beltway

Submitted by Virginia State Police

FAIRFAX – Virginia State Police (VSP) will conduct a focused High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) enforcement on Interstate 66 inside the Beltway Thursday, Dec. 13, during morning and afternoon rush hour periods. This effort is intended to bring HOV violators into compliance.

The last focused HOV enforcement initiative conducted by VSP on Nov. 30 netted a total of 32 HOV violators as well as 19 other citations on I-66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway. HOV hours are Monday through Friday, from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. eastbound and 3 to 7 p.m. westbound.

Any person in violation of the HOV rules is guilty of a traffic infraction. Violations committed within this area on I-66 are punishable by fines including $125 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense within a period of five years from a first offense, $500 for a third offense within a period of five years from a first offense, and $1,000 for a fourth or subsequent offense within a period of five years from a first offense.

All vehicles with two or more people (HOV-2+) can continue to use the road during rush hours for free, but need an E-ZPass Flex switched to HOV-mode. Drivers choosing to pay a toll and drive by themselves in the express lanes need an E-ZPass.

Visit 66ExpressLanes.org for more information.

