VDOT Announces I-66 Outside Beltway Project Lane Closures, Traffic Changes for Dec. 16-19

What’s Happening

Crews will continue shifting travel lanes and setting concrete barriers to create safe work zones along Interstate 66. Other ongoing and upcoming construction activities include:

Continued corridor-wide pothole patching and roadway maintenance, with daily multi-lane closures during daytime and overnight hours

Constructing box culverts inside the Route 123 Interchange for shared-use path

Building retaining walls near Jermantown Road

Clearing activities at the Route 28, Route 123, Route 50, and I-495 interchanges, and other work zone locations along the corridor

Grading and drainage activities at the future University Boulevard Park and Ride Lot

Grading and drainage activities for the new E.C. Lawrence Park Access Road

Relocating underground and overhead utilities along I-66 and Route 28

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.

ROUTE 29 (LEE HIGHWAY) / GAINESVILLE

I-66 East from University Boulevard to Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway)

Wednesday, December 19 and Thursday, December 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Single- and multi-lane closures for pothole repair between University Boulevard and Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway). (Double-lane closures may be implemented between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

Route 29 (Lee Highway) between Heathcote Boulevard and University Boulevard

Wednesday, December 19: 11 a.m. to noon

Friday, December 21: 11 a.m. to noon

Traffic will be temporarily stopped for up to 15 minutes for small charge blasting operations at the future University Boulevard Park and Ride Lot. Additionally, the ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 (Lee Highway) North will be temporarily closed for 15 minutes beginning at 11 a.m.

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

I-66 West from Bull Run Rest Area to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

Monday, December 17 – Wednesday, December 19: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Single- and multi-lane closures for pothole repair between the Bull Run Rest Area and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road). (Double-lane closures may be implemented between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

I-66 West from I-495 to Route 243 (Nutley Street)

Wednesday, December 19: 9:30 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed to set concrete barrier.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY)

I-66 West from I-495 to Route 243 (Nutley Street)

Wednesday, December 19: 9:30 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed to set concrete barrier.

I-66 Commuter Alternatives

VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.

