Virginia State Police Assist Prince William Police at Manassas Assembly

Virginia State Police arrived at the area of Sudley Manor Road Saturday evening, “to assist Prince William County police with traffic and crowd control due to a very large gathering of protesters,” according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller, who sent a statement at 11:35 p.m., on Saturday.

“Within a short period of time, the protesters turned violent and began throwing bricks, rocks and bottles at passing vehicles and then at law enforcement,” Geller said.

Two state troopers sustained injuries said Geller.

“One state police trooper was struck in the head with a brick, but suffered only a minor injury as his helmet took the brunt of the impact. A second trooper suffered a minor injury when struck in the leg with a rock.”

The state police did use spray to disperse people from unlawful assembly, but Geller said it was pepper spray and powder that the troopers utilized.

“The protesters were given repeated verbal commands to disperse at that location, but have refused. In an effort to safely disperse the violent crowd, state police has utilized non-lethal tactics, such as OC ‘pepper’ spray and powder.”

State police will remain on scene through the night to assist Prince William County Police, Geller said.

