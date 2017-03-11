NWS Issues Winter Storm Watch for Monday Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters are calling for 5 or more inches of snow within a 12 hour span, with some area seeing significantly higher accumulations.

“Snow will overspread the area Monday evening and persist into Tuesday,” they said. “The heavy snow may make many roads impassable and may produce power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines.”

According to the weather service, high pressure will gradually build over the region through early Monday and low pressure will impact the Mid-Atlantic Monday night into Tuesday with upper level low pressure then over the area through Wednesday.

“It is hard to get large snowfalls at this time of year because of sun angle,” they said. “However, the best chances for heavy snowfall are overnight Monday.”

The heavy snowfall looks to be over by Tuesday afternoon as the low pulls farther northwest; high pressure will return toward the area Thursday through Friday with a cold front Saturday.

Stay with Bristow Beat for more on the storm.

