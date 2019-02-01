Schools Change Operating Statuses for Friday; NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. Friday for the Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas.

Loudoun, Fairfax and Fauquier County Public Schools have changed their operating statuses from two-hour delays to closed Friday morning. Prince William County Schools remains on two-hour delay as of 7 a.m.

The weather service forecasts a period of snow near for the area, which they warn will impact the morning commute, due to snow covered and slippery roads.

“Impacts will likely be magnified due to the cold air and surface temps (teens to low 20s while precipitation is falling),” a forecaster said. “Any accumulation of snowfall will prove treacherous due to the cold temperatures, with untreated surfaces quickly becoming icy.”

Road temperatures as of early this morning were still in the teens.

